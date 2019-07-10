Comparison of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been rivals in the Gas Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 3 1.66 N/A -0.02 0.00 South Jersey Industries Inc. 31 1.80 N/A 0.27 124.62

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -8% -4.9% South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.01. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 South Jersey Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 6.76% and its average price target is $36.5.

Institutional investors owned 28.5% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares and 81.5% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of South Jersey Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -8.71% -13.46% 50.53% 16.94% 39.41% 64.53% South Jersey Industries Inc. 4.61% 5.94% 8.55% 2.85% 2.16% 19.24%

For the past year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has stronger performance than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,605 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 377,625 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising thermal facilities, combined heat and power facilities, landfill gas-fired electric production facilities, and solar projects that provide cooling, heating, and emergency power. Additionally, it acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as markets total energy management services; owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Folsom, New Jersey.