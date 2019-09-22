Comparison of CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CKX Lands Inc. 10 23.64 N/A 0.20 52.18 American Realty Investors Inc. 13 3.18 N/A 10.47 1.50

Table 1 highlights CKX Lands Inc. and American Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Realty Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CKX Lands Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CKX Lands Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than American Realty Investors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5% American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

CKX Lands Inc.’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. American Realty Investors Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.47 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CKX Lands Inc. and American Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 86.4% respectively. About 0.6% of CKX Lands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29% American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24%

For the past year CKX Lands Inc. had bearish trend while American Realty Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Realty Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CKX Lands Inc.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.