Comparison of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

We are contrasting C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.30 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates C&J Energy Services Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

C&J Energy Services Inc. has an average target price of $16.25, and a 47.73% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both C&J Energy Services Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.67% and 77.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has -18.96% weaker performance while Geospace Technologies Corporation has 51.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Geospace Technologies Corporation beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.