Comparison of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Since C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.29 N/A -2.65 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of C&J Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has C&J Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.98% for C&J Energy Services Inc. with consensus price target of $16.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

C&J Energy Services Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.67% and 1.6%. 0.6% are C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has -18.96% weaker performance while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 37.01% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 9 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.