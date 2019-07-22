Comparison of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

As Business Services businesses, Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.55 N/A -0.57 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 61 2.39 N/A 1.38 43.53

Table 1 demonstrates Civeo Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Civeo Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Civeo Corporation is 304.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.04. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Civeo Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Civeo Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 194.12% for Civeo Corporation with average target price of $4.5. Competitively ExlService Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $67.67, with potential upside of 6.30%. Based on the results shown earlier, Civeo Corporation is looking more favorable than ExlService Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Civeo Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 2.1% of Civeo Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48%

For the past year Civeo Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.