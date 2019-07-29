Comparison of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

This is a contrast between Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.59 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cintas Corporation 215 3.91 N/A 7.55 29.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Civeo Corporation and Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Civeo Corporation has a beta of 4.04 and its 304.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cintas Corporation’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Civeo Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Civeo Corporation and Cintas Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

$4.5 is Civeo Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 172.73%. Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s consensus price target is $225.75, while its potential downside is -13.58%. Based on the data shown earlier, Civeo Corporation is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Civeo Corporation and Cintas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 68.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Civeo Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cintas Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88% Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has weaker performance than Cintas Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cintas Corporation beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.