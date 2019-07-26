Comparison of Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 3.01 N/A 1.36 15.04 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 0.00 N/A 4.00 13.15

In table 1 we can see Citizens Holding Company and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Citizens Holding Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citizens Holding Company and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.17 and its 117.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Citizens Holding Company and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has -2.38% weaker performance while Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 10.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company on 8 of the 10 factors.