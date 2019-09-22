Comparison of Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 3.11 N/A 1.19 17.90 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.89 N/A 2.56 15.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citizens Holding Company and NBT Bancorp Inc. NBT Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Citizens Holding Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.13 beta. NBT Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.