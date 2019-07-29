Comparison of Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 3.19 N/A 1.36 15.04 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.40 N/A 0.44 9.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citizens Holding Company and AmeriServ Financial Inc. AmeriServ Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens Holding Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Citizens Holding Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AmeriServ Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citizens Holding Company and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Holding Company’s -0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of Citizens Holding Company shares and 41.6% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares. About 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has -2.38% weaker performance while AmeriServ Financial Inc. has 4.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.