Comparison of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.50 N/A 3.67 10.14 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.96 N/A 2.52 12.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. Financial Institutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Financial Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Financial Institutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Financial Institutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.25, and a 23.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 72.2%. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Citizens Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats Financial Institutions Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.