Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.