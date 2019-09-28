Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 770,209,434.33% -52.4% -46.2% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,524,219.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 71.49% and its consensus price target is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 73.1%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.