Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta and it is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 172.66%.

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.