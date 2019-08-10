Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.