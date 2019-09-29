Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 935,994,494.15% -52.4% -46.2% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 81,828,316.61% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 78.8%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.