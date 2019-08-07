Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.