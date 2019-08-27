Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.29 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta means Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 91%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.