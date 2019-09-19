Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

As Biotechnology companies, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $2, while its potential upside is 225.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 17.5% respectively. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.