Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 935,994,494.15% -52.4% -46.2% AVROBIO Inc. 114,468,085.11% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 67.7%. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.