Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 -0.29 49.77M 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 754,048,098.11% -52.4% -46.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93,764,129.62% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 69.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.