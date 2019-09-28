Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 760,606,939.21% -52.4% -46.2% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,175,538,084.80% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 504.01% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.