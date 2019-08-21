Comparison of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.65 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.4 average price target and a 27.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.