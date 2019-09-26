Comparison of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)

As Apparel Stores businesses, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.28 N/A 1.44 10.64 L Brands Inc. 24 0.39 N/A 2.28 11.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citi Trends Inc. and L Brands Inc. L Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Citi Trends Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.4% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Citi Trends Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, L Brands Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citi Trends Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Citi Trends Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Citi Trends Inc. and L Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L Brands Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, L Brands Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.2, while its potential upside is 7.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Citi Trends Inc. shares and 73.4% of L Brands Inc. shares. 3.2% are Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of L Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. has -24.72% weaker performance while L Brands Inc. has 1.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors L Brands Inc. beats Citi Trends Inc.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.