Comparison of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and DSW Inc. (:)

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and DSW Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.28 N/A 1.44 10.64 DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Citi Trends Inc. and DSW Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Citi Trends Inc. and DSW Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citi Trends Inc. and DSW Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 0%. 3.2% are Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Citi Trends Inc. beats DSW Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.