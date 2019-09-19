Comparison of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Both CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 1.95 N/A 4.31 11.74 FlexShopper Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and FlexShopper Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% FlexShopper Inc. 0.00% 59.7% -24%

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. FlexShopper Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CIT Group Inc. and FlexShopper Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 FlexShopper Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CIT Group Inc.’s upside potential is 26.25% at a $57.67 average price target. Competitively FlexShopper Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 106.90%. The results provided earlier shows that FlexShopper Inc. appears more favorable than CIT Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares and 27.5% of FlexShopper Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of CIT Group Inc. shares. Competitively, FlexShopper Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% FlexShopper Inc. -21.95% 44.14% 84.76% 99.15% -57.89% 110%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. was less bullish than FlexShopper Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling consumers to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.