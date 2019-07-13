Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.20 N/A -0.19 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cision Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares and 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.