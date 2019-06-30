Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

As Application Software companies, Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.36 N/A -0.19 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 178 21.66 N/A 2.45 83.39

Table 1 highlights Cision Ltd. and Paycom Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cision Ltd. and Paycom Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cision Ltd. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Paycom Software Inc.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Paycom Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cision Ltd. and Paycom Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has an average target price of $193.2, with potential downside of -14.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cision Ltd. and Paycom Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 77.8%. 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.