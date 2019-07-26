Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

This is a contrast between Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.14 N/A -0.19 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 4.14 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Open Text Corporation has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Open Text Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 77.8%. Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Open Text Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.