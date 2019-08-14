Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.34 N/A -0.10 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.83 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cision Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cision Ltd.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cision Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 110.21% for Cision Ltd. with consensus price target of $14. Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 31.43%. The results provided earlier shows that Cision Ltd. appears more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 92% respectively. Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 17.39% stronger performance.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.