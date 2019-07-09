Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Both Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.14 N/A -0.19 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.81 N/A 0.15 65.87

Demonstrates Cision Ltd. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cision Ltd. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 1.9% respectively. 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.