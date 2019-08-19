Comparison of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.29 N/A -0.10 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cision Ltd. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Agilysys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Cision Ltd. is $14, with potential upside of 118.41%. On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential downside is -8.21% and its average price target is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Cision Ltd. looks more robust than Agilysys Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 78.3% respectively. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.