Comparison of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 90 2.77 N/A 6.14 15.71 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.61 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.80% and an $115 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.