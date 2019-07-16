Comparison of Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

As Business Services companies, Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 91 1.03 N/A 1.70 50.44 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cimpress N.V. and Stantec Inc. Stantec Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cimpress N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Stantec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress N.V. has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

Cimpress N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Cimpress N.V. and Stantec Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.79% and an $87.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance while Stantec Inc. has 12.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Stantec Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.