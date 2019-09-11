Comparison of Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 93 1.30 N/A 1.70 56.80 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.76 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

Cimpress N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Cimpress N.V. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -27.47% for Cimpress N.V. with consensus target price of $87.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $11.65, which is potential 13.99% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than Cimpress N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cimpress N.V. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has stronger performance than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.