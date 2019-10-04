Comparison of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Both Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 44 0.74 97.68M 6.62 7.66 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.00 7.20M -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cimarex Energy Co. and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cimarex Energy Co. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 219,851,451.72% 0% 0% U.S. Energy Corp. 1,413,427,561.84% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Cimarex Energy Co. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, U.S. Energy Corp. has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cimarex Energy Co. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. U.S. Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

Cimarex Energy Co. and U.S. Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co.’s consensus price target is $64.71, while its potential upside is 38.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has stronger performance than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.