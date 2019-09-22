Comparison of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 58 2.20 N/A 6.62 7.66 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.47 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cimarex Energy Co. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cimarex Energy Co. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cimarex Energy Co. is $69.14, with potential upside of 36.34%. Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 316.67% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Cimarex Energy Co., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.