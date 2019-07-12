Comparison of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 19 4.51 N/A -0.33 0.00 Prologis Inc. 72 15.71 N/A 2.88 26.44

In table 1 we can see CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Prologis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Prologis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0.00% -3.8% -1% Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prologis Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and Prologis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Prologis Inc. has a consensus price target of $76, with potential downside of -6.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation shares and 97% of Prologis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 89.7% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.67% of Prologis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 1.18% -0.1% 12.29% 10.95% 30.13% 29.45% Prologis Inc. 2.18% 3.09% 7.33% 12.49% 16.56% 29.44%

For the past year CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Prologis Inc.

Summary

Prologis Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also engages in lending activities. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CIM Group, Inc.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.