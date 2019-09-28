Comparison of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Both Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 41 1.21 153.04M 1.28 35.33 BlackBerry Limited 7 -3.98 535.03M 0.19 38.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ciena Corporation and BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ciena Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ciena Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry Limited, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ciena Corporation and BlackBerry Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 376,112,066.85% 10.3% 5.5% BlackBerry Limited 7,665,186,246.42% 4.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ciena Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. BlackBerry Limited’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ciena Corporation and BlackBerry Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 BlackBerry Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Ciena Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 25.57% and an $49.4 consensus target price. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited’s potential upside is 48.86% and its consensus target price is $7.83. The information presented earlier suggests that BlackBerry Limited looks more robust than Ciena Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares and 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited shares. 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year Ciena Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackBerry Limited.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Ciena Corporation beats BlackBerry Limited.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.