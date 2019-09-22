Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 45.8 Current Ratio and a 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 268.42%. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its consensus price target is $150.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.