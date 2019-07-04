Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 83.11 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 551.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 44.4% respectively. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.