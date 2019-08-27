Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 616.67%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 226.78% and its consensus target price is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 0% respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.