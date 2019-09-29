Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 18.11M -2.66 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,021,778,379.60% -108.5% -80.6% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 313,453,990.41% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 260.82% at a $7 average price target. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 122.22% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.