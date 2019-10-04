Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is a contrast between Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 988,458,777.40% -108.5% -80.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 384,991,046.72% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.