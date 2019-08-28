Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are contrasting Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 622.74%. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 173.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.