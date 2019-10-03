Comparison of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 988,458,777.40% -108.5% -80.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 62,388,981.85% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 272.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 46.45% and its consensus target price is $110. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.