Comparison of Chubb Limited (CB) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 141 2.14 N/A 8.37 17.16 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 22.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chubb Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chubb Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Chubb Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. From a competition point of view, Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Chubb Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Chubb Limited is $157.25, with potential upside of 2.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chubb Limited and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 88.8%. About 0.7% of Chubb Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.23% -2% -0.39% 2.89% 2.81% 4.15%

For the past year Chubb Limited was more bullish than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.