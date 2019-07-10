Comparison of Chubb Limited (CB) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Both Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 139 2.09 N/A 8.37 17.16 RLI Corp. 76 4.39 N/A 2.56 32.71

Demonstrates Chubb Limited and RLI Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. RLI Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Chubb Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of RLI Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chubb Limited and RLI Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Chubb Limited has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RLI Corp.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chubb Limited and RLI Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 2 2 2.40 RLI Corp. 1 0 0 1.00

Chubb Limited’s upside potential is 3.45% at a $154.4 average target price. Competitively the average target price of RLI Corp. is $48, which is potential -45.63% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Chubb Limited appears more favorable than RLI Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Chubb Limited shares and 91.4% of RLI Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Chubb Limited shares. Competitively, RLI Corp. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52%

For the past year Chubb Limited has weaker performance than RLI Corp.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.