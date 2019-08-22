Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.18 N/A -0.60 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 141.81 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChromaDex Corporation and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChromaDex Corporation and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has stronger performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.