Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We will be contrasting the differences between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChromaDex Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. ChromaDex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 7% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.