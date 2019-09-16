Comparison of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is a contrast between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.63 N/A -0.60 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ChromaDex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s average target price is $1.05, while its potential upside is 18.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.